Scott Meehan Named Regional Vice President for Quebec at Fix Network

The Fix Network announced the appointment of Scott Meehan as its Regional Vice-President for the Fix Network Quebec. In his new role, Meehan will help lead Fix Network’s next stage of innovation, growth and industry leadership across the province.

Meehan comes with over 20 years of experience as a strategic sales and customer relations leader and is known for his visionary approach towards building new relationships and driving market penetration across the country. Most recently, he served as Regional Sales Manager – Eastern Canada for 3M, where he