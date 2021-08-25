Mitchell Partners with Inspektlabs to Offer Option for AI-Generated Vehicle Appraisals

Mitchell today announced its collaboration with Inspektlabs. Using Mitchell’s advanced claims automation solution—Mitchell Intelligent Estimating—with Inspektlabs’ best-in-class artificial intelligence (AI), insurers can automatically generate an appraisal from photos or videos of collision-damaged vehicles.

Mitchell Intelligent Estimating is designed for flexibility and scalability. It combines the latest AI technology with the company’s 75 years of experience, cloud-based solutions, open platform, intellectual property and comprehensive data to help North American carriers meet policyholder expectations for a streamlined, digital claims experience.

“As a global provider of AI, we are laser focused on simplifying the claims process by using computer vision and machine learning