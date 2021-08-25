CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / FinishMaster Reorganizes Sales Force to Align with Marketplace, Improve Efficiency

FinishMaster Reorganizes Sales Force to Align with Marketplace, Improve Efficiency

By Leave a Comment

Names Russ Boston, Kassie Bonnell and Paul Jones to lead Traditional, Strategic and Industrial and National Accounts.

FinishMaster, Inc. announced a reorganization to its sales team, transitioning from regional-based to a customer-focused sales structure. The new structure features three teams – Traditional, Strategic and Industrial, and National Accounts – to better align the company with the marketplace and improve overall efficiency.

Russ Boston

“Over the course of our 50-year history, FinishMaster has focused on delivering premier service and products to our valued customers. This new structure creates consistency and alignment in our sales and branch operations, which benefits our partners

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey