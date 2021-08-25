FinishMaster Reorganizes Sales Force to Align with Marketplace, Improve Efficiency

Names Russ Boston, Kassie Bonnell and Paul Jones to lead Traditional, Strategic and Industrial and National Accounts.

FinishMaster, Inc. announced a reorganization to its sales team, transitioning from regional-based to a customer-focused sales structure. The new structure features three teams – Traditional, Strategic and Industrial, and National Accounts – to better align the company with the marketplace and improve overall efficiency.

“Over the course of our 50-year history, FinishMaster has focused on delivering premier service and products to our valued customers. This new structure creates consistency and alignment in our sales and branch operations, which benefits our partners