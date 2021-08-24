Susan Healy Named Executive Vice President and CFO at IAA

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) announced that effective September 1, Susan Healy will join the company as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Healy is a finance and Wall Street veteran with more than 25 years of experience driving growth and operational improvement at a number of highly respected, multinational companies. Healy will succeed Vance Johnston, who is leaving IAA to pursue other opportunities.

Over the past four-and-a-half years Healy served as the senior vice president, finance for $20 billion market capitalization beauty retailer Ulta Beauty, where she