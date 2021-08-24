CARSTAR and Original One Parts Recognize Outstanding Parts Managers Across Network

CARSTAR recently recognized five parts procurement team members at four CARSTAR locations across the United States for their performance, dedication and contribution to successful operations through a promotion sponsored by Original One Parts.

The following parts managers were nominated by their supervisors and selected for their outstanding performance. Each winner received a gift card for Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Aaron Bedwell, nominated by Heath Harris, CARSTAR Arnold in Arnold, Mo.

“In addition to his role as parts procurement, Aaron is also our sublet coordinator, completes all the in-house ADAS scanning and diagnostics, and schedules all of our sublet vendor