Auto Industry Customer Satisfaction Remains at All-Time Low in U.S. for Second Year in a Row

ACSI data show Honda has highest satisfaction and Lexus gains competition in Luxury, as overall customer satisfaction with auto industry flat.

Overall customer satisfaction with automobiles and light vehicles was unchanged with a score of 78 out of 100, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021. The results for the study released last year covering 2019-2020 had declined 1.3% to an all-time low.

European manufacturers maintain their lead over Asian and U.S. cars with a steady ACSI score of 79. Japanese and Korean manufacturers are next at 78 (unchanged), while U.S. automakers improve for the first