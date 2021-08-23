Scott Sampley Joins National Auto Body Council Board

The National Auto Body Council announced that Scott Sampley, Vice President of the Replacement & Leisure division for Enterprise Holdings Inc., has been named to the National Auto Body Council Board, filling an open position.

At Enterprise, Sampley oversees sales operations for the company’s most strategic replacement and leisure partners. Enterprise Holdings is the largest car rental company in the world, as measured by revenue and fleet. In addition, Enterprise Holdings is the most comprehensive service provider and only investment-grade company in the U.S. car rental industry.

After graduating with a