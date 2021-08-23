AASP/NJ Prepares for Northeast Trade Show

In-person event will be held September 10-12.

The Alliance of Automotive Service Providers of New Jersey is excited for the return of a live and in-person NORTHEAST Automotive Services Show at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J. September 10-12.

After more than a year of nothing but virtual events, AASP/NJ’s flagship trade show will serve as a much-anticipated reunion of sorts, as this will be the first regional automotive industry event of its kind to be held in a face-to-face format since the pandemic began.

AASP/NJ Executive Director Charles Bryant encourages everyone in the automotive industry to take the