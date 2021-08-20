IAA Breaks Ground on New Locations in Minnesota and Indiana

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) announced that it has broken ground on the construction of two new state-of-the-art branches in Minnesota and Indiana. IAA Minneapolis South (MN) will become the second in Minnesota and will provide significant inventory storage and updated facilities to serve the growing needs of the Twin Cities area. IAA Indianapolis South (IN) will provide the same added support to the Indianapolis market as the third branch in Indiana.

“These new branches will bring additional capacity to support our growth in the Midwest market,” said Tim O’Day, President of U.S. Operations. “IAA is committed to enhancing the buying