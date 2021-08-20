Brent Henkle Named Training Manager at Elite Body Shop Solutions

Elite Body Shop Solutions announced that Brent Henkle has joined the body shop leadership and management training firm.

“We’re proud to announce that Brent Henkle, a matchless professional in our industry, is now working together with the rest of the Elite team on crafting unique solutions for body shop owners,” said Dave Luehr, the leader behind the brand. “His vast and versatile skills will be indispensable in helping our body shop clients succeed.”

Brent obtained hands-on experience with Price’s Collision Centers, working closely with every department to optimize performance, grow the business,