ABRA Celebrates Grand Opening of the New Collision Repair Facility in Michigan

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America is celebrating its growth as ABRA Grand Rapids moves into a brand new 22,500 square foot state-of-the-art facility. Located at 3145 29th St SE, in Kentwood, Mich., ABRA Grand Rapids has been a part of the community for over 10 years and decided to expand their operations into a newly constructed facility due to increased demand.

“Our team is incredibly dedicated to our customers and because of our commitment to repair quality and the customer experience, we continue to be everyone’s first choice facility,” says Pablo Rodriguez, owner, ABRA. “We have tripled our capacity