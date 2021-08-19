U.S. Senators Call for FTC Investigation Into Tesla’s Driving Automation Systems Advertising

U.S. Senators Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) and Edward J. Markey (D-MA), members of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, voiced serious concerns about Tesla’s misleading advertising and marketing of its Autopilot and Full-Self Driving (FSD) features to consumers, and called on the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to launch an investigation and take enforcement action.

The move comes on the heels of an announcement by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) that it was launching an investigation into the driver assistance systems performance of an estimated 765,000 Tesla Model Y, Model X, Model S, Model