John Hollingsworth Named Director of Location Development at 1Collision

1Collision announced John Hollingsworth as Director of Location Development. Hollingsworth will be responsible for the continued growth and development of 1Collision expansion of independent single and multiple location collision repair centers throughout the US.

Hollingsworth said, “I’m pleased to be the newest member of the 1 Collision team. I did my research before joining to make sure our values matched up and to make sure we would be a game changer in the industry. The team is by far top notch and have the same heart I do in supporting the body shop industry and the business owners that make