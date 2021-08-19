CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Boyd Group Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in Wisconsin

Boyd Group Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in Wisconsin

By Leave a Comment

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of four collision repair centers in Wisconsin.

Boyd GroupThese new Gerber Collision & Glass repair centers operated under the same ownership as Eagle Collision Center in Eagle River, Island Collision Center in Minocqua, Quality Collision Center in Rhinelander and RJ Collision Center in Tomahawk. The Rhinelander location opened first in 1995. These repair centers are located in the north central region of Wisconsin, northwest of Green Bay. This area is a major logging center and a summer and winter vacation destination.

“We are excited to welcome these experienced teams who are dedicated to delivering

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey