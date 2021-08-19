Boyd Group Acquires Four Collision Repair Centers in Wisconsin

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of four collision repair centers in Wisconsin.

These new Gerber Collision & Glass repair centers operated under the same ownership as Eagle Collision Center in Eagle River, Island Collision Center in Minocqua, Quality Collision Center in Rhinelander and RJ Collision Center in Tomahawk. The Rhinelander location opened first in 1995. These repair centers are located in the north central region of Wisconsin, northwest of Green Bay. This area is a major logging center and a summer and winter vacation destination.

“We are excited to welcome these experienced teams who are dedicated to delivering