asTech Supports Association Statement on Use of Aftermarket Scan Tools

Diagnostic provider known for providing remote access to OEM tools will offer validated multi-brand diagnostic solution.

Repairify, Inc., the parent of asTech, announced support for the recent positioning statement released from the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), and Auto Care Association taking a unified position on multi-brand scan tools in the aftermarket.

“We stand behind these organizations who play an important role in the development of practices and standards in the automotive industry,” said Cris Hollingsworth, President of Repairify. “The market has indicated the need for flexible cost options across the spectrum of automotive repair