CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up 5.5% in July Compared to 2020

U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up 5.5% in July Compared to 2020

By Leave a Comment

The increase in body repair prices was slightly above the rate of inflation after three months increasing at a lower rate.  

The most recent government figures on inflation through July 2021 show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is above the rate of general inflation after increasing at a rate below inflation throughout the second quarter. The rate of inflation for both auto body repair and general inflation was markedly higher through the second quarter as the economy has reopened and labor and commodity shortages impact prices. Both auto body repair prices and general inflation have

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey