U.S. Auto Body Repair Prices Up 5.5% in July Compared to 2020

The increase in body repair prices was slightly above the rate of inflation after three months increasing at a lower rate.

The most recent government figures on inflation through July 2021 show the rate of growth of auto body repair prices is above the rate of general inflation after increasing at a rate below inflation throughout the second quarter. The rate of inflation for both auto body repair and general inflation was markedly higher through the second quarter as the economy has reopened and labor and commodity shortages impact prices. Both auto body repair prices and general inflation have