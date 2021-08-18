CollisionWeek

ProCare Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in San Antonio

ProCare Collision announced the acquisition of 410 Collision with two locations in the San Antonio, Texas metropolitan area. With the acquisition, ProCare Collision now has 45 locations.

“This partnership with 410 Collision will help ProCare strengthen its ability to service more of the surrounding San Antonio community,” said ProCare CEO Vince Brock. “410 Collision has an excellent reputation, and we are excited to build on that. We are also happy that George Arce and Juan Rodriguez, Owners of 410 Collision, expressed their enthusiasm about joining the ProCare Collision team.”

