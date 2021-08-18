NABC Extends Awards Nomination Deadline to August 27

The National Auto Body Council announced it is extending the deadline to August 27 for nominations for its NABC Changing and Saving Lives Award and the NABC President’s Award, which formally recognize individuals and companies for their leadership of and commitment to improving the collision repair industry.

Information and a nomination form are available online.

The NABC President’s Award is designed to honor the NABC member company that supports the vision of the National Auto Body Council through donation of their time and resources. Companies will be nominated by the NABC Board of Directors, and members at all levels of