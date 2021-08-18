Branch Insurance Selects Snapsheet

Snapsheet announced that Branch Insurance selected Snapsheet Claims software to deliver the modern claims experience to its rapidly-growing community.

Using just a few pieces of information, Branch created a way to instantly bundle home and auto insurance. This technological superpower enables the insurtech to provide a frictionless experience and even offer insurance through its partners in the mortgage, home building, auto, and home security industries. Branch now looks to extend that same ease, speed, and convenience to its claims process, with the goal of delivering a seamless, digitally-driven member experience.

“We recognize that our members increasingly prefer digital-first experiences. With