NHTSA Opens Investigation into Tesla AutoPilot

Safety regulator identifies 11 crashes involving vehicles with Tesla’s driver assistance systems and in-road and off-road first responders.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) announced yesterday an investigation into the driver assistance systems performance in an estimated 765,000 Tesla Model Y, Model X, Model S, Model 3 from model years 2014-2021.

Since January 2018, the ODI has identified eleven crashes in which Tesla models of various configurations have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one