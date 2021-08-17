NABC to Host Gateway Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser September 13 in Missouri

The National Auto Body Council will host its second golf fundraising event of 2021 at Boone Valley Golf Club on September 13. The NABC Gateway Pars for Cars Golf Fundraiser Presented by Enterprise will support the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program, among other charitable initiatives.

Boone Valley Golf Club is one of the premier golf resorts in Missouri. The 18-hole club was founded by Robert Ross and was built by golf course architect, PB Dye, son of celebrated golf course architect Pete Dye. Host to PGA, LPGA and USGA events, the challenging layout offers spectacular views and an