CSN Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Quebec

CSN Versatile in St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Quebec is the newest location added to the growing CSN Collision Centres’ roster.

Simon Proteau, the owner of CSN Versatile began his automotive career as a detailing technician but quickly realized that his passion for cars wasn’t just about mechanics, tuning, and performance but about the people that drive them.

“I believe that trust is the main quality customers need when they choose a repair facility and building trust is what I enjoy the most,” Proteau said. His desire to make positive change in the industry came to fruition in 2003 when he opened his own