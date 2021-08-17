Classic Collision Acquires Collision Repair Center in New Florida Market

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of Classi Auto Body in the Daytona Beach, Fla. area.

Classic Collision now operates a total of 103 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington.

Family-owned Classi Auto Body specializes in high-end vehicles repair services and has served the Daytona Beach area for over 30 years.

“After so many years as an independently owned and operated shop, we feel the time is right to join forces with Classic Collision as they continue their accelerated growth journey,” said Jeff Saldino, former owner of Classi Auto Body.

