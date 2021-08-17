CollisionWeek

Boyd Group Acquires Collision Repair Center in San Diego

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the acquisition of a collision repair center in San Diego, Calif.

Boyd GroupThis new Gerber Collision & Glass repair center operated as Qualtech Collision Center serving this market since 1997 and is located near the eastern border of San Diego. More than 3 million people reside in the San Diego metropolitan area, including 35,000 sailors, marines and defense-related civilian employees and contractors who support the largest naval fleet in the world.

“We welcome this experienced and customer-focused team as we expand our footprint in Southern California,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass. “The

