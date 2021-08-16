Texas Auto Recycler to Pay $90,000 to Settle EEOC Disability Discrimination Suit

Tyler, Texas-based K&L Auto Crushers will pay $90,000 and furnish other relief to settle a disability discrimination lawsuit filed by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the agency announced.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, the employee immediately notified the owner of K&L when she was diagnosed with small-cell lung cancer. The employee also told the owner the estimated length of her chemotherapy treatment. Shortly after the employee started chemotherapy, the owner told the employee that the company had secured temporary help and that she should stay home until she was finished with her chemotherapy. The employee asked the owner