GM Invests in Public Safety Technology Firm to Expand Onstar 911 Crash Response Notification

GM Ventures announced its participation in the $40 million Series B funding round for RapidDeploy, a public safety technology company working to accelerate Next Generation 911. The investment will accelerate the work of RapidDeploy and OnStar in 911 Centers across jurisdictions within the United States.

General Motors logoThis investment will enable RapidDeploy to help improve the public safety community’s situational awareness with a cloud-native, data-driven solution. The announcement underscores General Motors and OnStar’s commitment to working with the public safety community to support and accelerate Next Generation 911 technology adoption and to advance efforts to keep communities safer.

Earlier this year, OnStar and

