CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Consumer Sentiment Declines on Fears of Resurgence in Pandemic

Consumer Sentiment Declines on Fears of Resurgence in Pandemic

By Leave a Comment

Preliminary results for month from University of Michigan survey show dramatic decline in consumer views on the economy.

The University of Michigan Index of Consumer Sentiment in mid-August was 70.2, down 13.5% from July and down 5.3% from August 2020 and critically below April 2020 at the start of the pandemic. Consumer sentiment is a key driver of major spending decisions like automobile purchases.

According to Surveys of Consumers chief economist, Richard Curtin, over the past half century, the Sentiment Index has only recorded larger losses in six other surveys, all connected to sudden negative changes in the economy. The

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey