Sean Donaldson Named Senior Vice President Business Development and Marketing at CSN Collision Centres

CSN Collision Centres announced the appointment of Sean Donaldson as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Business Development and Marketing, reporting directly to CSN President & CEO, Ryan Bruno. The addition of the former Enterprise Holdings Assistant Vice President/Sales is effective Monday August 16.

In his new role, Donaldson will oversee and have overall accountability for the Sales, Insurer Relations, and Marketing & Communications departments. The heads of Sales, Insurer Relations and Marketing & Communications will remain in their current roles and report directly to Donaldson.

Following a 25-year career at Enterprise, Donaldson enters the collision repair industry with a wealth