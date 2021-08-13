Economical Insurance Selects Shift Technology for Fraud Detection

CollisionWeek

Shift Technology, a provider of artificial intelligence (AI) decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, announced that Economical Insurance, a property and casualty insurer in Canada, will deploy Shift Claims Fraud Detection to better spot potentially suspicious claims in its Personal and Commercial Auto and Property lines of business.

Shift TechnologyEconomical was looking for an automated solution that could build on their existing AI tools, integrate third party data and reduce reliance on manual processes to help in their ongoing efforts to ensure legitimate claims are settled as quickly, accurately, and fairly as possible. To help achieve this

