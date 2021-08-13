CollisionWeek

CCC Reports $166 Million Revenue in Second Quarter

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NYSE: CCCS), announced total revenue was $166.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, up from $150.7 million for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted for the impact of the divestiture of a portion of its First Party Clinical Services casualty solution in December 2020, total revenue grew 16% in the second quarter of 2021.

CCC 2021 logo“We saw continued adoption of digital and AI solutions that accelerated top-line performance in the second quarter. Our continuous focus on innovation and customer success has CCC in a terrific position to support the digitization of the P&C insurance economy

