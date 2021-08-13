CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Brandon Eckenrode Named Managing Director of Collision Repair Education Foundation

Brandon Eckenrode Named Managing Director of Collision Repair Education Foundation

By Leave a Comment

Non-profit celebrates 30th anniversary. Amber Ritter named director of marketing and project management.

The Board of Trustees of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has selected Brandon Eckenrode as the organization’s next Managing Director. 

Brandon Eckenrode was named Managing Director at the Collision Repair Education Foundation.

Eckenrode, who has worked within the collision industry for 20 years, joined CREF’s development team in 2009 to help lead its transformation into a traditional philanthropic organization. Serving as Director of Development since 2012, Eckenrode has driven strong industry partnerships to support collision training programs and their students, helping raise more than $300

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey