Brandon Eckenrode Named Managing Director of Collision Repair Education Foundation

Non-profit celebrates 30th anniversary. Amber Ritter named director of marketing and project management.

The Board of Trustees of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) has selected Brandon Eckenrode as the organization’s next Managing Director.

Eckenrode, who has worked within the collision industry for 20 years, joined CREF’s development team in 2009 to help lead its transformation into a traditional philanthropic organization. Serving as Director of Development since 2012, Eckenrode has driven strong industry partnerships to support collision training programs and their students, helping raise more than $300