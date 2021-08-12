State Farm and Hagerty Partner on Classic Car Insurance

State Farm, the largest insurer of private passenger vehicles in the U.S., is collaborating with Hagerty to introduce new coverage for classic vehicles beginning in 2022.

“We’re thrilled this strategic alliance will position State Farm agents to help customers protect their classic vehicles while giving them an opportunity to connect with a community of car enthusiasts,” said Rand Harbert, State Farm Executive Vice President and Chief Agency, Sales & Marketing Officer.

Hagerty is an automotive lifestyle brand and a leading provider of specialty insurance for classic, vintage and enthusiast vehicles. The company is known for its outstanding service and for