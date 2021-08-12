Registration for September 15-16 HD Repair Forum Open

Registration is open for the 2021 HD Repair Forum conference, set to take place Wednesday and Thursday, September 15-16, in Cleveland, Ohio. The meeting is co-located with the American Trucking Association’s Technology & Maintenance Council’s fall meetings.

The HD Repair Forum’s program will follow a similar format as in year’s past, spanning two days with presentations and panel discussions involving OEMs, insurers, and other collision industry leaders.

A complete agenda is available online and includes a link to register for the event.

In addition to education, another focus of the event is to provide extensive networking opportunities. Facilitating collaboration amongst