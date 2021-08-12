Midwest Auto Body Trade Show September 30-October 2 in Iowa

The 9th Annual Midwest Auto Body Trade Show will be held September 30-October 2 at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort in Riverside, Iowa. The event kicks off at noon Thursday, September 30th with the Iowa Industry Golf Tournament.

Friday morning, the Midwest Auto Body Trade Show is hosting an inaugural Midwest Association Leaders Meeting from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. This is a meeting for collision repair association to meet in person and exchange information from their individual states and look at a stronger future together.

Friday afternoon the education programs starts, leading into the welcome reception and silent auction. This