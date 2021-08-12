Boyd Group Opens New Collision Repair Center in Texas

The Boyd Group Inc. announced the opening of a Gerber Collision & Glass collision repair center in Round Rock, Texas.

This repair center is located near a well-traveled interstate, approximately 20 miles northeast of Austin by an area with a population of 2.3 million people. Round Rock is home to an international technology company headquarters and is one of the fastest-growing communities in the country.

“The opening of this repair center in Round Rock expands our footprint in Texas and strengthens our ability to deliver high-quality repairs and outstanding customer service,” said Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision & Glass.