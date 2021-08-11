Toyota Partners with CCC on Mobile Collision Assistance Service

Post-collision guidance feature helps Toyota and Lexus drivers file claim, find collision repair shop, through smartphone app.

Toyota and Lexus drivers now have a new assistance service available to them in the moments following a collision. Collision Assistance, a just-in-time support service, is now available to drivers within the Toyota and Lexus mobile app. The feature within the Toyota and Lexus Owners Apps offers guided instructions to help drivers navigate a post-collision repair process.

Toyota worked with CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to develop Collision Assistance. The CCC mobile technology combines guided accident documentation and access to claims and management services