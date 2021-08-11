CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Toyota Partners with CCC on Mobile Collision Assistance Service

Toyota Partners with CCC on Mobile Collision Assistance Service

By Leave a Comment

Post-collision guidance feature helps Toyota and Lexus drivers file claim, find collision repair shop, through smartphone app.

Toyota and Lexus drivers now have a new assistance service available to them in the moments following a collision. Collision Assistance, a just-in-time support service, is now available to drivers within the Toyota and Lexus mobile app. The feature within the Toyota and Lexus Owners Apps offers guided instructions to help drivers navigate a post-collision repair process.

Toyota Debuts Mobile Collision Assistance Service

Toyota worked with CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. to develop Collision Assistance. The CCC mobile technology combines guided accident documentation and access to claims and management services

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey