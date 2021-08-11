PartsTrader Hosts Q3 Virtual Collision Repair Industry Update September 2

PartsTrader announced it will host a virtual collision repair industry update event on September 2 at 1 p.m. (EDT). The free, live, interactive event offers a way for industry professionals to get vital information about current trends affecting their business.
“I look forward to showing the latest trends on parts supply; on a part type and manufacturer level.” says Greg Horn, Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader.
Topics include:
- A breakdown of parts availability by car maker and part type
- The rise in part theft
- The latest news on the impact of the chip shortage
Registration for the event is available
Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.