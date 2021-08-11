PartsTrader Hosts Q3 Virtual Collision Repair Industry Update September 2

PartsTrader announced it will host a virtual collision repair industry update event on September 2 at 1 p.m. (EDT). The free, live, interactive event offers a way for industry professionals to get vital information about current trends affecting their business.

“I look forward to showing the latest trends on parts supply; on a part type and manufacturer level.” says Greg Horn, Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader.

Topics include:

A breakdown of parts availability by car maker and part type

The rise in part theft

The latest news on the impact of the chip shortage

Registration for the event is available