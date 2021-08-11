CollisionWeek

PartsTrader Hosts Q3 Virtual Collision Repair Industry Update September 2

PartsTrader announced it will host a virtual collision repair industry update event on September 2 at 1 p.m. (EDT). The free, live, interactive event offers a way for industry professionals to get vital information about current trends affecting their business.

PartsTrader logo“I look forward to showing the latest trends on parts supply; on a part type and manufacturer level.” says Greg Horn, Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader.

Topics include: 

  • A breakdown of parts availability by car maker and part type
  • The rise in part theft
  • The latest news on the impact of the chip shortage

