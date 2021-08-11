National Oak Distributors Acquires PBE Jobbers Warehouse

Prairie Capital Advisors, Inc. announced its client PBE Jobbers Warehouse, Inc. has been acquired by National Oak Distributors, Inc. Prairie acted as exclusive financial advisor in this transaction to PBE Jobbers and its shareholders and was led by Tim Witt and Anthony Dolan of Prairie. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Madison, Wisc., PBE Jobbers is a paint body and equipment wholesaler with additional locations in Cincinnati, Ohio; Chicago, Ill.; Detroit, Mich.; Hartford, Conn.; Dallas, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; and Los Angeles, Calif.

National Oak, is a PBE warehouse distributor founded in 1995 and