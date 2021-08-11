Classic Collision Acquires Two Collision Repair Centers in California

Classic Collision, LLC announced the acquisition of two Prestigious Auto Body & Painting locations in California. Classic Collision now operates a total of 102 repair centers in Alabama, Alaska, California, Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, and Washington.

Prestigious Auto Body & Painting has been in business in the Santa Barbara market for over 30 years.

“Prestigious has been family-owned since 1978 and as a member of the local Chamber of Commerce, we believe it is very important to stay involved in the community and have made many contributions over the years. We are excited to continue serving the community under