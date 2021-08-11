Boyd Group Reports Sales Up Over 44% in Second Quarter Compared to Pandemic Impacted 2020

Same store sales up over 34%.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD.TO) today announced sales increased by 44.4% to $444.6 million in the second quarter ended June 30 from $308.0 million in the same period of 2020. Same-store sales increased 34.5%, recognizing the same number of selling and production days in the U.S. and Canada in the second quarter of 2021 when compared to the same period of 2020. Same-store sales increases in Canada were much lower than same-store sales increases in the U.S.

Although still estimated to be below pre-pandemic levels, demand for collision repair accelerated meaningfully in most U.S.