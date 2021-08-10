U.S. Job Openings Exceeded 10 Million in June

In another sign of a strong economic recovery, the number of job openings increased to a record high of 10.1 million on the last business day of June, up 590,000 from May according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Hires in June rose to 6.7 million and total separations edged up to 5.6 million. Within separations, the quits rate increased to 2.7%. The layoffs and discharges rate was unchanged at 0.9 percent, matching the series low reached in May.

The job openings rate rose to 6.5 percent. Job openings increased in several industries, with the largest increases in professional