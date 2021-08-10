SCRS Opposes Legislation to Limit Length of OEM Design Patents on Collision Repair Parts

The Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS) announced it objects to the Save Money on Auto Repair Transportation (SMART) Act that was introduced in June seeking to limit vehicle manufacturer design patents for collision repair parts.

According to a press release, “The small businesses we represent want to perform safe and proper repairs, that allow us to place our customers and their families back into a repaired vehicle with confidence that it will continue to provide the safety they expected from it, prior to their collision. Parts selection is a critical part of a safe and proper repair, and collision