MAPFRE and AAA Washington Form Jointly Owned Insurance Company

New company will serve auto and homeowners insurance customers in Washington State and North Idaho.

Insurance and AAA Washington today announced an agreement to form a jointly owned insurance company to write automobile and homeowners insurance in Washington and North Idaho. The joint venture, which is subject to regulatory approval, will be known as the Auto Club MAPFRE Insurance Company. The company’s products will be designed specifically for the AAA member in Washington and North Idaho, with unique features, some of which are included at no additional cost.

MAPFRE was the 21st largest private passenger automobile insurer during 2020