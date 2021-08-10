Fix Auto Canada Adds Collision Repair Center to Network in Calgary

Fix Auto Calgary Centre, a 10,800 sq. ft. collision repair center, in Calgary, Albert, is the latest location to join Fix Network’s footprint across Canada, with the shop offering collision repair services in one of the busiest neighborhoods of downtown Calgary.

Owner Gurveer Randev believes that the aftermarket industry has always been a part of his DNA, with his family operating successful automotive and body shop businesses for decades. Watching his kin restoring vehicles, he grew up with a fascination for everything automotive, while seeking to carve his own identity in the aftermarket industry.

“I always had a passion for