Equipment and Tool Institute, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, and Auto Care Association Announce Unified Position on Automotive Scan Tools

In a position statement to the automotive aftermarket industry, the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), and Auto Care Association have taken a unified position on multi-brand scan tools in the aftermarket following commentary and debate surrounding the use of multi-brand versus original equipment manufacturer (OEM) scan tools. The memo concludes, “…shops will be best served to have both OEM and multi-brand tool accessibility, enabling shops to choose the most appropriate solution for each repair.”

