Equipment and Tool Institute, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, and Auto Care Association Announce Unified Position on Automotive Scan Tools

Organizations reinforce that mechanical and collision repair shops will be best served to have both OEM and multi-brand tool accessibility.
In a position statement to the automotive aftermarket industry, the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), and Auto Care Association have taken a unified position on multi-brand scan tools in the aftermarket following commentary and debate surrounding the use of multi-brand versus original equipment manufacturer (OEM) scan tools. The memo concludes, “…shops will be best served to have both OEM and multi-brand tool accessibility, enabling shops to choose the most appropriate solution for each repair.”
