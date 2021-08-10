CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Equipment and Tool Institute, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, and Auto Care Association Announce Unified Position on Automotive Scan Tools

Equipment and Tool Institute, Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association, and Auto Care Association Announce Unified Position on Automotive Scan Tools

By Leave a Comment

Organizations reinforce that mechanical and collision repair shops will be best served to have both OEM and multi-brand tool accessibility.

In a position statement to the automotive aftermarket industry, the Equipment and Tool Institute (ETI), Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), and Auto Care Association have taken a unified position on multi-brand scan tools in the aftermarket following commentary and debate surrounding the use of multi-brand versus original equipment manufacturer (OEM) scan tools. The memo concludes, “…shops will be best served to have both OEM and multi-brand tool accessibility, enabling shops to choose the most appropriate solution for each repair.”

The

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey