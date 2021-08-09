John Goodson Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at CCC

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) announced it named John Goodson Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Goodson joined CCC in 2020 and succeeds Pete Morowski who is retiring after eight years with the company.

As Chief Technology Officer, Goodson will lead research and development, product development, architecture, security, IT operations and infrastructure, business applications and data science. This will enable CCC to continue powering mission critical workflows, intelligent automation, and better experiences for clients and the millions of drivers they serve.

“John’s depth of experience will serve CCC well as we enter our next phase of growth driving new