CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / John Goodson Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at CCC

John Goodson Promoted to Chief Technology Officer at CCC

By Leave a Comment

CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) announced it named John Goodson Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. Goodson joined CCC in 2020 and succeeds Pete Morowski who is retiring after eight years with the company.

CCC 2021 logoAs Chief Technology Officer, Goodson will lead research and development, product development, architecture, security, IT operations and infrastructure, business applications and data science. This will enable CCC to continue powering mission critical workflows, intelligent automation, and better experiences for clients and the millions of drivers they serve.

“John’s depth of experience will serve CCC well as we enter our next phase of growth driving new

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey