CarParts.com Joins CAR Coalition

The CAR Coalition, a group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations, and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, welcomed CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to the coalition.

“CarParts.com is an excellent addition to our growing coalition,” Justin Rzepka, Executive Director of the CAR Coalition. “Our coalition has already had a big impact on the debate over consumer rights in the post-collision repair process. Policymakers are listening and taking steps to put consumers first. We are thrilled to have CarParts.com add its voice on behalf of consumers across the U.S.”

“Our mission at CarParts.com is to empower