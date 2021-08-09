CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / CarParts.com Joins CAR Coalition

CarParts.com Joins CAR Coalition

By Leave a Comment

The CAR Coalition, a group of independent automotive parts, management and repair companies, associations, and insurers committed to preserving consumer choice and affordable vehicle repair, welcomed CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) to the coalition.

CAR Coalition logo“CarParts.com is an excellent addition to our growing coalition,” Justin Rzepka, Executive Director of the CAR Coalition. “Our coalition has already had a big impact on the debate over consumer rights in the post-collision repair process. Policymakers are listening and taking steps to put consumers first. We are thrilled to have CarParts.com add its voice on behalf of consumers across the U.S.”

“Our mission at CarParts.com is to empower

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey