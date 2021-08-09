Biden Administration Executive Order Sets Goal to Have 50% of New Cars and Light Trucks Sold in 2030 be Electric Vehicles

EPA also proposed 2023-2026 Emission standards for cars and light trucks and begins heavy-duty vehicle emissions rulemaking process.

President Biden signed an Executive Order on August 5 setting a goal of having 50% of passenger cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. in 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles (EVs). In support of the goal, the executive order directs the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Secretary of Transportation to begin the rulemaking process to establish federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for light and heavy-duty vehicles for Model