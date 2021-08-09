CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Biden Administration Executive Order Sets Goal to Have 50% of New Cars and Light Trucks Sold in 2030 be Electric Vehicles

Biden Administration Executive Order Sets Goal to Have 50% of New Cars and Light Trucks Sold in 2030 be Electric Vehicles

By Leave a Comment

EPA also proposed 2023-2026 Emission standards for cars and light trucks and begins heavy-duty vehicle emissions rulemaking process.

President Biden signed an Executive Order on August 5 setting a goal of having 50% of passenger cars and light trucks sold in the U.S. in 2030 to be zero-emission vehicles, including battery electric, plug-in hybrid electric, or fuel cell electric vehicles (EVs). In support of the goal, the executive order directs the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Secretary of Transportation to begin the rulemaking process to establish federal greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards for light and heavy-duty vehicles for Model

Subscribers need to be logged in to see rest of this article. Please Login to access. If you're not a subscriber, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey