Uni-Select Reports Second Quarter Sales Up Over 37% versus 2020

Organic growth was over 28% higher on comparison to pandemic impacted quarter last year.

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) today reported consolidated sales of $416.4 million, up 37.6% year over year, driven by organic growth of 28.5% and by the favorable fluctuations of the British and the Canadian currencies. This performance reflected a recovery from trough levels of business activity in the second quarter of 2020 that was impacted by the pandemic. Organic sales continued to improve sequentially, as all segments reported positive organic growth for the quarter: 62.6% by The Parts Alliance U.K., 28.4% by FinishMaster U.S. and 12.3% by the