NIOSH and OSHA Partner on Revised Handbook for Small Businesses

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) collaborated with the U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to revise a handbook on workplace safety and health information for small business employers.

The Small Business Safety and Health Handbook highlights the benefits of implementing an effective safety and health program, provides self-inspection checklists for employers to identify workplace hazards and review important workplace safety and health resources for small businesses.

“The revised Small Business Handbook is a valuable tool to help employers identify where to take action to make their workplaces safer and more healthful for